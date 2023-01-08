Several Sonoma County Schools Closed Monday for Storm: Officials

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that five of its 40 school districts will be closed Monday in anticipation of the next major storm, which will likely hit Sunday night.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the school districts that will close are Fort Ross Elementary School District (also plans to close Tuesday), the Guerneville School District, Horicon School District (also plans to close Tuesday), Kashia School District (also plans to close Tuesday), and Montgomery Elementary (also plans to close Tuesday).

The county has already experienced fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and other concerns related to storms the past week.

Closures can be found at scoe.org.

Sonoma County has 40 public school districts. If a school is not listed, the county says to assume it's following its regular schedule. The county notes districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close and sometimes alert families before SCOE sends a news release.

Editor's Note: A previous version of the story incorrectly reported that most schools will be closed in Sonoma County on Monday. Only five of the county's 40 school districts are closing.