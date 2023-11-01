Watch live: SF authorities target sellers of illegal license plate covers

San Francisco authorities on Wednesday announced legal action to prevent the sale of illegal license plate covers that allow criminals to evade law enforcement.

City Attorney David Chiu and police Chief Bill Scott detailed the legal action during a news conference Wednesday morning, identifying four websites that sell the illegal products intended to obscure the license plate number and evade police, tolls and tickets.

Chiu said the electronic covers are available online from major retailers Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Etsy, and his office has sent cease-and-desist letters to each of those companies.

Products that electronically tint, warp or blur a license plate number are illegal in California.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Chiu and San Francisco police believe the products are popular with those participating in illegal sideshows.

"The only reason someone would put a cover like this on their license plate is to get away with a crime," Chiu said in a statement. "These products are illegal to sell and use in California. Both the sellers and users of these illegal license plate covers need to be reminded of that. We are bringing this to the attention of these large retailers, and we are hopeful they will do the right thing and stop selling illegal license plate covers to California residents."

Illegal license plate covers come in several forms, according to the City Attorney's Office: