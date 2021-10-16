SF Museum's ‘Smoky' Art Exhibition Leaves Residents Frustrated

A museum's art exhibition in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is receiving some mixed reaction from nearby residents.

People who were in the Golden Gate Park area Saturday evening might have seen a large smoke.

The smoke was actually from an art exhibition that happened right outside the de Young Museum.

Did you see Judy Chicago’s Smoke @deyoungmuseum tonight? Would like to see video from the west side. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/3VHKWETRtz — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) October 17, 2021

The multi-colored show was all part of a celebration of artist Judy Chicago’s exhibition called "Judy Chicago: A Retrospective.” Officials said the show was three years in the making.

They added that the exhibition was actually non-toxic vapor pigment, not smoke.

Some people who live near Golden Gate Park told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn't know the performance art was happening and were shocked to see the smoke in the area.

San Francisco resident Vincent Staupe told NBC Bay Area that he lives about a 10 minute-walking distance from the de Young Museum.

When Staupe first walked outside, he said that he thought the park was on fire, before he remembered the exhibition was happening.

“It was incredibly smoky for at least a half an hour. I had to close all my windows. The air purifier went red inside my apartment,” he said.

Staupe took some pictures of the show seen from his apartment.

“It’s just too bad we didn't get a notice from the museum that this was a possibility,” he said.

de Young officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they sent out flyers to neighbors, letting them know the event was happening.

According to officials, Chicago’s show "is an idea is to let the breeze move the smoke and in making the art."