South Bay teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

A South Bay teacher has been arrested in connection with the rape of a student more than two decades ago.

Shawn Thomas, 56, of Los Gatos, was a teacher at Leigh High and also a football coach and a track and field coach at Los Gatos High School at the time of the alleged incident.

Police said they received a delayed report on March 8 of alleged sexual assault that happened between 2002 and 2003 involving a female student at Leigh High School. Police also said the tip was from someone who was not the victim.

"There is not statute of limitations when this involves a minor, and the fact that this was a teacher, we take this very seriously," San Jose police Senior Public Relations Representative Stacie Shih said.

Thomas was arrested March 22 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of a minor. Investigators said Thomas was still teaching at Leigh High when police took him into custody.

The Campbell Union High School District superintendent released the following statement:

"The district is actively cooperating with the investigation. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and directed not to have student or staff contact of any kind."

The Los Gatos Saratoga Union High School District said coaches are required to undergo thorough background checks and fingerprinting prior to their initial hire.

Anyone with information about the cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San Jose Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force via email: 4576@sanjoseca.gov or 408-273-2959.

Bay City News contributed to this report.