San Francisco

Shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

One person was injured by a shooting in San Francisco near Sixth and Jessie streets early Saturday morning, police said. 

The shooting happened at around 4:48 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. It said officers arrived to find one person who had been shot, who was then taken to the hospital for injuries described as “life threatening.”

The department added that no arrests had been made, and that it was carrying out an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to 415-575-444.

