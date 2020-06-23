Making It in the Bay

SJSU Study Shows Silicon Valley's Stunning Income, Wealth Divide

Silicon Valley Pain Index provides a by-the-numbers look at disparities among white, Black, Latino and Asian populations

By Stephen Ellison

The top 10 richest Silicon Valley moguls, all of whom are white men, are worth a combined $248.2 billion yet the number of Black women employed by 10 of the valley's largest tech companies is zero, according to a study out of San Jose State University.

The school's Human Rights Institute on Tuesday released a startling study on the income and wealth divide among the white, Black, Latino and Asian populations in Silicon Valley.

Dubbed the Silicon Valley Pain Index, the report shows stunning disparities in general income and wealth, high-tech employment, housing, education and poverty, with Black and Latino people being left far behind across the board.

Here are more of the study's numbers that stand out:

  • 1 -- Rank among the 3,142 U.S. counties for average monthly housing costs ($2,341) and apartment rental rates in Santa Clara County ($2,911)
  • 12.7% -- Blacks who are living in poverty, more than double the rate of whites
  • 31% -- Large tech companies with no women of color executives
  • 9,706 -- Number of people who are homeless on any given night
  • $307.5 billion -- Combined amount of cash reserves for four Silicon Valley companies (Google, Apple, Cisco, Facebook)

Here's a look at the full report:

