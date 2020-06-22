racism

Santa Clara County Supervisors Discuss Racism as a Public Crisis

Board discusses proposals for eliminating racial inequities, including declaring Juneteenth a county holiday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bob Redell / NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County supervisors and local leaders of the NAACP on Monday are presenting proposals around declaring racism a public crisis, including a possible county holiday, as well as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Supervisor Dave Cortese will propose the county declare Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., a countywide holiday beginning on June 19, 2021, according to a release from his office Monday.

In the wake of mass protests over the killing of George Floyd and an outcry to rid the U.S. of systemic racism, Cortese says it is significant that Juneteenth be added to the county’s observances.

Local

california budget 17 mins ago

California Governor, Lawmakers Agree How to Close Deficit

PGA Championship 2 hours ago

PGA Championship to Take Place in August at TPC Harding Park Without Fans

Cortese was asked by local civil rights leaders to initiate the county holiday proposal, his office said.

Cortese and Supervisor Cindy Chavez presented the proposals on eliminating racial inequities during a news conference Monday outside the County Government Center. The proposals also are on Tuesday’s agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Designating Juneteenth as a county holiday would reflect "how far we’ve come, but also establish a new beginning as to where we must now go," Cortese said in a statement.

At Tuesday's meeting, the supervisor also will hear a proposal to ask the Sheriff's Office to review its use-of-force policies.

This article tagged under:

racismSanta Clara CountyJuneteenthsupervisors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us