Santa Clara County Supervisors Discuss Racism as a Public Crisis

Santa Clara County supervisors and local leaders of the NAACP on Monday are presenting proposals around declaring racism a public crisis, including a possible county holiday, as well as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Supervisor Dave Cortese will propose the county declare Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., a countywide holiday beginning on June 19, 2021, according to a release from his office Monday.

In the wake of mass protests over the killing of George Floyd and an outcry to rid the U.S. of systemic racism, Cortese says it is significant that Juneteenth be added to the county’s observances.

Cortese was asked by local civil rights leaders to initiate the county holiday proposal, his office said.

Cortese and Supervisor Cindy Chavez presented the proposals on eliminating racial inequities during a news conference Monday outside the County Government Center. The proposals also are on Tuesday’s agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Designating Juneteenth as a county holiday would reflect "how far we’ve come, but also establish a new beginning as to where we must now go," Cortese said in a statement.

At Tuesday's meeting, the supervisor also will hear a proposal to ask the Sheriff's Office to review its use-of-force policies.