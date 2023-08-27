San Francisco

‘Solidary Ale' raising funds for Anchor Brewing bid

Several breweries are teaming up to launch their own versions of the ale to raise funds for workers of the now-closed Anchor Brewing

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An effort to keep a historic San Francisco brewery running with the help of some friendly competition. 

Enterprise Brewing, which opened its doors in the city earlier this month, released a special beer Saturday to help raise money for union workers of the now-closed Anchor Brewing Company. 

Anchor’s owner, Sapporo Breweries, shut it down at the end of July. But the brewery’s workers want to buy it back. 

That’s where the Enterprise Brewing’s “Solidary Ale” comes in. Different craft breweries are teaming up to make it and raise funds to help that effort. 

“We didn’t want to lose Anchor first of all,” said Cameron McDonald, Enterprise’s owner. “And secondly, if someone’s going to take over Anchor, it should be the people that were making the beer there in the first place, most of these people are San Franciscans.” 

On Labor Day weekend, another brewery in the South bay will release its own version of the ale.

