‘Solidarity Ale' to pour on support for Anchor Brewing employees

News that the longtime San Francisco brewery behind Anchor Steam was being shut down was met both with sadness and with determination.

Many of those who worked at the brewery are trying to raise money together to buy back the business. The effort is now receiving support from a family-run brewery in the South Bay.

Felipe Bravo, co-owner of San Jose's Foxtale Fermentation Project, said he will soon launch the "Solidarity Ale." All proceeds from the beer will go to helping former employees purchase Anchor Brewing.

"We're organizing to do this for the people and the workers, and it's not just a business expense," Bravo said. "We truly believe that with a lot of awareness we can do powerful things."