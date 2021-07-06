rohnert park

Sonoma State Student Dies After Being Hit by Car Near Campus

By Bay City News

NBC5

A 21-year-old Sonoma State University student died Monday afternoon after being hit by a car near the campus in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

The student was crossing East Cotati Avenue, from Wolf Den Plaza toward the university, about noon when he was hit by a black 2015 Ford Fusion headed westbound, according to Rohnert Park police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was initially reported as a hit-and-run because witnesses told officers that the car left the area after hitting the pedestrian.  Police, however, said the driver called authorities within minutes to say that he had just been involved in a collision.

Local

Santa Cruz Mountains 5 hours ago

Legislature OKs $2M for Wildlife Corridor, Trail Crossing in Santa Cruz Mountains

Santa Cruz County 6 hours ago

Man Turns Self In, Confesses to Killing Woman in Santa Cruz County: Police

The student, a Rohnert Park man whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

It appears that he was not in a crosswalk when he stepped off the center median and the driver couldn't stop for him, police said.

Officers found the driver, Ronald Gaither, 19, of Penngrove, nearby with his car on Roman Drive and he cooperated with investigators, according to police.

Investigators are looking into whether inattention or distraction contributed to the collision, by either Gaither or the student.

Police will also try to determine how fast Gaither's car was traveling at the time of the collision.

Gaither was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. It does not appear alcohol or drugs to the collision, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

rohnert parkSonoma State University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us