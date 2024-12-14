1 injured in San Jose residential fire, officials report

At least one person was injured in a residential fire in San Jose on Friday.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire was reported around 5:49 pm at the Monterey Apartments between Sheraton Drive and Bundry Avenue.

Officials also said multiple occupants were rescued.

The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately made known.

A Red Cross spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that disaster responders made it to the scene. No other information was made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.

