Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Crews were battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday at a house in San Jose, according to the fire department.

At about 11:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Fourth Street in downtown San Jose on reports of a fire, officials said.

The blaze quickly was upgraded to two alarms, fire officials said on social media.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area.

