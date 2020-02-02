22-Year-Old Morgan Hill Man Killed, Struck by Vehicle on NB U.S. 101

A 22-year-old Morgan Hill man was killed after being ejected and struck by another vehicle in the midst of a multiple-vehicle collision in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 12:42 a.m., the CHP said. The driver of a 2010 Hyundai Accent was reported driving at a high-rate of speed when he collided into the rear of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The Accent then spun out and was struck on its right side by a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia big rig, which caused the sedan to overturn and catch fire.

At some point during the two collisions, the driver of the Hyundai -- who wasn't named -- was ejected from the vehicle and onto the roadway, where he was struck by a 2012 Mazda 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said the Santa Clara County's medical examiner office will determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision. None of the other drivers involved in the collision were suspected to be under the influence, nor were they injured.