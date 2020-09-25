3 Arrested in Connection to Fatal San Jose Stabbing

San Jose police have arrested three homicide suspects in Milpitas in connection with the slaying of a San Jose man earlier this week, police said Friday.

Manuel Avila, 40; Gregory Messenger, 25; and Cynthia Alvarez, 45, all of San Jose, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the Monday morning killing 39-year-old San Jose resident David Perez in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.

Officers responded to the location at 5:09 a.m. after Perez had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Perez's death was the 29th homicide of the year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Detective Sgt. Miri or Detective Cuenca of the Police Department's homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous may call Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867 or follow this link: https://svcrimestoppers.org/.