49ers fans travel to Seattle for Thanksgiving game against the Seahawks

The Thanksgiving travel rush this year is expected to break records, and Niners fans are contributing to that as they head to Seattle to watch the much-anticipated game against their rivals, the Seahawks.

At the San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) on Wednesday night, it was hard to miss the red and gold.

"Woo! Niners!" fans chanted as they headed to the security lines.

Some are going for just a couple of days.

"We're just in and out," said Gloria Williams, a 49ers fan from San Jose. "We've got our gloves, our beanies, everything Niners."

Gloria and Doug Williams left for Seattle on Wednesday night and come back Friday. It's a much different Thanksgiving for them this year, but the trip has been in the works since the beginning of the season.

"We're usually with our daughter, but she's kind of down south, so we decided to just do it this year — one time. The Niners don't usually play on Thanksgiving, so it'll be special to see this game," Doug Williams said.

And they won't be alone. They'll be spending it with their Niners family.

"All the Niner fam is going to be out there. We're going to have a nice Thanksgiving lunch before the game," Gloria Williams said.

The 49ers touched down in Seattle Wednesday a day ahead of their matchup versus the Seahawks. Another Wednesday arrival: NBC Bay Area's Janelle Wang, who has more on how things are looking ahead of the game.

Isaac Espinoza was traveling to Seattle from SJC too, but he has loved ones in Washington who are Seahawks fans, so there could be a little back and forth at the dinner table.

"It's going to be fun to talk some trash during dinner or the next day," Espinoza said.

In order to do that, the Niners will have to come out on top against their division rivals — the Seattle Seahawks. But fans are optimistic.

"It'll be nice to hopefully have turkey on their field," Doug Williams said.