Holiday travel rush continues ahead of Thanksgiving

The holiday rush ahead of Thanksgiving continued Tuesday as a storm system moves its way through the East Coast.

According to FlightAware, nearly 5,000 flights in the U.S. had been delayed as of 11 p.m. Tuesday with 72 cancellations.

Thankfully, airports in the Bay Area didn't see major delays or cancellations, according to FlightAware, but passengers traveling to the East Coast were monitoring their flights.

Tamara Vest lives in Brooklyn and was visiting her friend in the Los Angeles area. They decided to take a trip to the Bay and landed at San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning. They stayed only for the day and were going back to LA Tuesday night. Then, come Wednesday morning, Tamara is set to hop back on a plane to New York.

"I'm getting picked up in New York and then driving to Pennsylvania to spend Thanksgiving with my family. It's exciting. We do it every year, but I'm nervous because I did hear about the storms, but I don't know what's going to happen," Vest said.

The gusty winds and rain Tuesday in other parts of the country affected New York City-area airports as well as Chicago O'Hare and Washington D.C.

Thanfully, for passengers flying out of SFO Tuesday night, lines were fairly short.

"When we got out of the car just now, we were like 'wait, what happened to everyone?' because this morning, it was crazy," Vest said.

According to SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel, the airport saw its busiest travel day on Friday. Still, they expected 143,000 passengers to move through the airport Tuesday with another 143,000 expected Wednesday.

At San Jose Mineta International Airport, like SFO, lines were short.

"Fortunately for us, no we didn't have any delays or cancellations today and operations ran smoothly at SJC," said Ana State, the assistant public information manager at SJC.

Dana Payne was traveling from SJC to southern California for the holiday and didn't see any long lines.

"So far, so good. Fingers crossed, but everything seems to be on time now," Payne said.

As for Vest, she's hoping for the best but also keeping an eye on any kinds of delays she may encounter.

"I don't know what I would do if anything happens. At least I have my friend. I can stay with her if anything does happen. So I'm not really worried. It is what it is. Just got to go with the flow," she said.