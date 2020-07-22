A Year Later: Gilroy Community Continues to Recover After Garlic Festival Shooting

It has been a year of heartache and healing since the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Here are stories about the people most affected by the tragedy, the heroes, and the lessons learned. We'll continue to update this page with new stories during our coverage showing how the Gilroy community is recovering from the tragedy.

Foundation Creates Guidebook for Tragedy

“I’m glad we’re doing this, we needed to do it, and maybe it’s healing for us as well." Donna Pray, Gilroy Foundation Executive Director

In the hours, days and months following the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in July 2019, the Gilroy foundation sprang into action, raising over a million dollars to help those affected by the tragedy.

Now, with the foundation’s work to help local victims winding down, the focus is on a guidebook that its creators hope won’t ever need to be used: a book aimed at helping the next city after the next shooting or tragedy. Watch the story from Ian Cull here.

Family Plans Mural to Honor Garlic Festival Shooting Victim Keyla Salazar's family says the deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival feels like it happened yesterday. There are now plans to honor the girl's life a year after the tragedy. Damian Trujillo has the story here.

Survivors Continue to Move Forward

"Live life and enjoy it." Candice Marquez, Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivor

For witnesses of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, getting back to normal has been a long process. Many businesses were at the festival and for one of them, it has been an incredibly difficult and emotional past year. Ian Cull shares their story here.

