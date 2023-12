About 18,000 PG&E customers are without power in San Jose, the company said Monday.

The outage was reported around 3:45 p.m.

PG&E warned residents not to touch downed power lines and to report them to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

A power outage is affecting 18k PG&E customers in #SanJose.

-If traffic lights are out, treat intersections as all-way stops

-Don't touch downed power lines. Report to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5000

-Avoid opening the fridge to keep food cold

Find updates: https://t.co/wkkdRGiWE7 — San José Clean Energy (@sjcleanenergy) December 18, 2023