After Losing Everything in a House Fire, San Jose Family’s Car is Burglarized

By Marianne Favro

A San Jose family who lost almost everything when the house they were living in burned down last week has been dealt another blow -- someone broke into their car and stole the few things they had salvaged from the fire.

Among the items stolen were 11-year-old Berlin Muniz’s medications and inhaler. Thieves also stole the only clothes Daniel Muniz had left, along with $200 donated to the family.

The Red Cross had given the Muniz family a voucher to stay in a Marriott in downtown San Jose after they lost their home. They parked in the convention center underground lot, and when they came out Saturday morning, they realized their car had been burglarized when they saw a smashed window.

 “Super overwhelming,” said Frankie Gomez. “I’m really at a loss for words. How can you take something away when you already don’t have anything?”

Despite the fire and car break-in, the Muniz family is determined to embrace the holidays after Berlin noticed the early-morning fire and helped her family get out safely.

“It’s love and being together,” Gomez said. “That’s what really matters.”

A family member who was not living in the home has started a Go Fund Me to raise money for the Muniz’s basic needs.

