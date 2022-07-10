Morgan Hill

Firefighters Contain 90% of Armsby Brush Fire

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A 6-acre vegetation fire in an unincorporated area west of Morgan Hill has reached 90 percent containment, fire officials announced on Sunday morning.

Firefighters made an "aggressive initial attack" to strengthen containment lines to around 5 acres, CALFire tweeted. Fire officials also enacted an evacuation order for residents living near Armsby Lane, Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane and Tohara Way, though the order dropped once the fire was 30 percent contained.

After working through Friday and Saturday evening, firefighters will remain on the scene during the day until the fire is fully extinguished.

