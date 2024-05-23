California's taking back $360M in inflation relief money, unless you claim yours before June 1

State lawmakers are poised to hit the jackpot next week. They could score more than a quarter of a billion dollars to spend however they want. The thing is, some of that money might actually be yours -- to spend however you want.

Sudden inflation hit family finances hard in 2022.

State lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom responded with an emergency relief program.

“It’s called the Middle Class Tax Refund. It’s our way of getting money back into your pocket to help with everyday expenses,” said Governor Newsom, explaining the program in a video.

California’s Franchise Tax Board sent millions of people a prepaid debit card or deposited money directly into their bank accounts.

Carlos Soliz, who is getting his master’s degree at San Jose State University, welcomed the relief money.

He was issued a debit card for $700.

”I thought this would help me tremendously to pay tuition,” Soliz said.

A year and a half later, part of the relief program is beginning to wind down. But state financial records we reviewed show hundreds of millions of dollars left unspent -- and at risk of not benefiting any families at all. In fact, next week, the Franchise Tax Board is set to trigger a huge transfer. On June 1, it will move more than $360 million dollars out of the “Better for Families Tax Refund Fund” to the “General Fund” -- where lawmakers can spend it however they want.

Before we dig into why so much emergency money from 2022 is sitting unclaimed in 2024, the FTB says to go to this link to get in touch with them and to see if you’re due any money.

Remember Carlos Soliz? And his $700? Turns out, part of his relief money was stuck. He couldn’t transfer it all from his card to his bank.

“If the government makes a promise to help the people, they should,” Soliz said.

He called repeatedly for months, attempting to get help with the card.

“It was the same deal every day, every time, ‘sorry to hear that, let me transfer you to the right department’ and I got disconnected,” Soliz recalled.

He asked for our team’s help to get his full $700. Without our intervention, the state might have labeled his account dormant, and might have sent his money back to lawmakers.

“That’s not acceptable,” Soliz said.

Other people complained to us about the MCTR payments, too. And they complained to state lawmakers as well.

“We got calls by the hundreds, from people who could literally never get through on the customer assistance lines, and that frustration ultimately led people to just give up and throw away the card,” said State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, who now chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee which directed the state to conduct an audit of MCTR payments.

The recent audit found lax oversight at the Franchise Tax Board, allowing its private card contractor to ignore 36% of calls to speak with an agent about the debit cards.

The vendor, Money Network, told us calls were not answered for various reasons, including callers hanging up quickly.

Money Network said in a statement, “The Middle Class Tax Refund Program was unprecedented in speed and scale.”

“The big failure was on the folks that were not able to get through to the system, and the folks now, who still have these benefits coming to them, who haven’t accessed them yet,” Assemblymember Hart said.

If you never got a payment or aren’t sure, speak up before June 1.

If you got a debit card, but haven’t spent it all or activated it, your balance is safe, for now.

The state is holding that money in a different bucket -- that lawmakers can’t claw back until 2026. If you forget, it’s OK. We’ll be back in 2 years to remind you. But we really do recommend you use the money now.

