Man arrested, 2nd suspect still at-large in San Jose fatal shooting

San Jose police arrested a Sunnyvale man in a Feb. 29 fatal shooting and were still looking for a second suspect in the killing, SJPD said Wednesday.

Dynzel Brown, 30, was arrested later on the day of the slaying and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges, police said.

At about 1:20 a.m. Feb. 29, San Jose officers responded to a parking lot in the 5100 block of Moorpark Avenue on a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene.

Detectives identified Brown as the primary suspect, and SJPD said it is seeking the public's help in identifying a second suspect connected with the killing. Brown was taken into custody at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 29 in Sunnyvale.

The motive and circumstances of the fatal shooting were still under investigation, police said.

The victim's identity was not yet released and pending notification of family.

It was San Jose's ninth homicide of the year, police said.

Brown was arrested previously in connection with a 2012 South Bay shooting during a wedding reception when he was just 19.

Anyone who may know the identity of the second suspect or any other information related to the Feb. 29 shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan and Detective Van Brande of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.

Submit tips anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.