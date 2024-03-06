Police make arrest in Feb. 18 San Jose shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A San Jose man was arrested last week in connection with a Feb. 18 triple shooting that left one dead and two injured during a vigil at a strip mall in East San Jose, police said Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Perez, 40, was arrested March 1 in San Jose and was booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges, police said.

At about 8:55 p.m. Feb. 18, officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road on a report of a shooting during a vigil for a man that had died, police said.

When they arrived, officers found two victims who had been shot at least once each, police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later stabilized.

Investigators later discovered another woman had been dropped off at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police said. Her injuries were not life threatening.

The victim's identity was not yet released and pending notification of family.

It was San Jose's seventh homicide this year.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Estantino and Detective Harrington of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4339@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.