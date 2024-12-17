San Jose

4 arrests made in connection with fatal September shooting in San Jose

By Bay City News

Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose from September, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the area of Townsend Avenue and Park Entrance Drive, where officers arrived to find a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Jose police.

Investigators eventually identified Levi Padilla and Jasiah Eti, both 19 years old, and two male juveniles as the suspects in the shooting. All four were arrested last Wednesday, with the two 19-year-olds booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and the two boys booked into juvenile hall, police said.

