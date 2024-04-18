3 arrested for allegedly kidnapping, torturing man in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested three people on suspicion of kidnapping and torturing a man in February, the department announced Thursday.

The victim was kidnapped on the evening of Feb. 13 and held against his will in the 2600 block of Million Court, police said.

The suspects tortured and assaulted him multiple times before eventually letting him go, according to police.

Early in the morning on Feb. 15, police responded to a local hospital and met with the victim. He transported himself to the hospital and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives took over the case and identified 49-year-old Duc Nguyen, 50-year-old Kim Ho and 30-year-old Dayton Pham – all San Jose residents – as the suspects believed to be responsible for the kidnapping and torture, police said.

Detectives said Nguyen was also responsible for an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats incident on Feb. 14 at a business on the 3000 block of Story Road, police said. He was also a primary suspect in an organized retail theft case that the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was investigating.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects as well as search warrants for their respective homes. On April 9, Pham and Ho were arrested in San Jose and Nguyen was arrested in Sunnyvale.

While serving the search warrant, detectives found evidence connected to the crime as well as illegal gambling machines and illegal marijuana for sale, police said.

The suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for multiple crimes, including robbery, kidnapping, torture and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.