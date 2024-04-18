South Bay authorities bust organized retail theft ring, arrest 13

Authorities in the South Bay busted an organized retail theft ring earlier this month, arresting 13 suspects and recovering $150,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Working closely with Home Depot, authorities recovered roughly $110,000 worth of stolen goods from the home improvement retailer, according to the sheriff's office. An additional $40,000 worth of stolen items from Target, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's and Sunglass Hut was also recovered.

The suspects were arrested on April 9 at two homes in San Jose, the sheriff's office said.

They were identified as 49-year-old Duc Nguyen, 54-year-old Hoan Nguyen, 53-year-old Phuoc Nguyen, 47-year-old Dat Nguyen, 28-year-old Duyen Le, 50-year-old Dat Tran, 53-year-old Lisa Butler, 51-year-old Chau Vo, 57-year-old Su Nguyen, 54-year-old Anita Nguyen, 44-year-old Hoang Luu, and 30-year-old Tu Nguyen. They were arrested on felony charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

"By working together with our community partners, we can effectively deter and apprehend those involved in organized retail theft," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement.