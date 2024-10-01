BB gun shootings cause more than $21K in damage to cars, businesses in Campbell

A 19-year-old man is accused of using a BB gun to shoot out windows of businesses and cars in Campbell last week, causing more than $21,000 in damage, according to police.

Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, Campbell police responded to at least 10 different cases of broken windows shot out by BB gun pellets.

The damage is estimated at more than $21,700.

Surveillance footage and license plate reader cameras identified the suspect as Frank Vincent Ramos Jr. of San Jose.

He was taken into custody Friday morning in front of the Bank of America in the Pruneyard Shopping Center. Officers searched Ramos' car and allegedly found a .44 magnum replica BB gun on the floorboard and a half-empty bottle of BBs in the center console.

Ramos was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism damaging property and willful discharge of a BB gun in a grossly negligent manner. He has since posted bail.

Police said no one was injured in the shootings.