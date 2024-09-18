Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Campbell

A man riding a bicycle died after a collision with a vehicle in Campbell on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at about 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and West Campbell Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, Campbell police said. His name was not immediately available.

The man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the case. The cause of the collision is under investigation.