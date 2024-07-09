2-alarm brush fire sparks in South San Jose

A two-alarm brush fire sparked Tuesday in Coyote Valley on the southern edge of San Jose, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue, officials said.

The blaze had burned about 5 to 10 acres as of 1 p.m. with a slow to moderate rate of spread, but had the potential for a rapid spread, fire officials said.

Santa Teresa Boulevard was closed in both directions between Bailey and Bayliss Drive, and Santa Teresa County Park and trails were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.

San Jose Fire Department units and Cal Fire units responded to the scene.