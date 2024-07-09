San Jose

2-alarm brush fire sparks in South San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

A two-alarm brush fire sparked Tuesday in Coyote Valley on the southern edge of San Jose, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue, officials said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The blaze had burned about 5 to 10 acres as of 1 p.m. with a slow to moderate rate of spread, but had the potential for a rapid spread, fire officials said.

Santa Teresa Boulevard was closed in both directions between Bailey and Bayliss Drive, and Santa Teresa County Park and trails were evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.

San Jose Fire Department units and Cal Fire units responded to the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us