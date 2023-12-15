San Jose

Burglary suspects in San Jose may be linked to $300K worth of stolen property

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police cars.
NBC Bay Area

Two burglary suspects taken into custody in San Jose last week may be linked to several recent break-ins around the Bay Area and stolen property worth at least $300,000, police said Thursday.

The two men, both from Southern California, were arrested Dec. 6 after San Jose police deployed additional officers in the Evergreen and Silver Creek neighborhoods, which had seen an uptick in burglaries.

After a break-in was reported in the 3000 block of King Estates, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one used in burglaries earlier that evening.

When police pulled the car over near Fontanoso Way, the suspects got out and ran into a nearby creek area and field.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A police helicopter helped lead officers to the suspects, who had hidden in heavy brush.

Daemori Hunt, 20, of Moreno Valley, and Dametrius Batchelor, 23, of Riverside, were arrested without incident, police said.

A search of their car turned up property that was allegedly taken during recent burglaries, including cash, jewelry, and high-end purses. The items will be returned to victims of the thefts, police said.

Local

Napa Valley 5 mins ago

Miljenko ‘Mike' Grgich, an immigrant who put Napa Valley on the world's wine map, dies at 100

transportation 45 mins ago

Federal grants will fund traffic safety improvements throughout the Bay Area

The suspects are believed to be linked to at least seven other recent residential burglaries in San Jose, and potentially connected several additional burglaries in the Bay Area with an estimated loss of at least $300,000.

"This is an amazing coordinated effort by patrol officers, burglary suppression officers, financial crimes unit detectives and our invaluable Air 3 officers that leveraged technology and equipment to locate these suspects and take them into custody without incident," said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.

Anyone with information about the cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Roberson #3658 of the San Jose Police Financial Crimes, Burglary Unit via email: 3658@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1315.

Crime tips may remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us