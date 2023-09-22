Campbell police use drone to find missing 84-year-old man

Campbell officers were able to find a missing 84-year-old man this week using a drone, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Campbell officers learned that the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was missing and had last been seen in his room around 5 p.m. that day. He had no vehicle, cellphone or tracking device, police said.

Officers and dispatchers searched for the elderly man across the city and nearby healthcare facilities, including all local parks and trails.

Officers then decided to use a drone to survey Campbell. They eventually found the senior man, lying along state Highway 17 in the city, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The elderly man suffered minor injuries and was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said.