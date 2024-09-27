San Jose

Car crashes into laundromat in East San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver crashed their car into a laundromat in East San Jose Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of Tully Road, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Footage from the scene showed the car partially inside Tully Wash and Dry and shattered glass scattered on the ground.

The driver, identified as a woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one inside the laundromat was injured.

Tully Wash and Dry manager Claudia Robledo said customers narrowly avoided getting hit.

"Thank you God nobody got injured," she said.

Local

Oakland 39 mins ago

Crews contain brush fires along Interstate 880 in Oakland

bay area weather 2 hours ago

La Niña pattern brings risks of dry winter, dangerous flooding

The incident is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us