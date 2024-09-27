Car crashes into laundromat in East San Jose

A driver crashed their car into a laundromat in East San Jose Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. along the 1700 block of Tully Road, according to police.

Footage from the scene showed the car partially inside Tully Wash and Dry and shattered glass scattered on the ground.

The driver, identified as a woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one inside the laundromat was injured.

Tully Wash and Dry manager Claudia Robledo said customers narrowly avoided getting hit.

"Thank you God nobody got injured," she said.

The incident is under investigation.