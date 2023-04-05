Supervisor Cindy Chavez Considered for Role in San Diego County

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez may be leaving the Bay Area.

She is being considered for the San Diego County chief administrative officer position.

The role oversees day-to-day operations of the county.

It comes after Chavez unsuccessfully ran for the San Jose mayoral seat in November.

As a former San Jose councilmember, and head of the South Bay Labor Council, Chavez has championed progressive politics in Santa Clara County since the 1990s.

Chavez has been a county supervisor since 2013, and is set to term out in 2024.