Cindy Chavez

Supervisor Cindy Chavez Considered for Role in San Diego County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez may be leaving the Bay Area.

She is being considered for the San Diego County chief administrative officer position.

The role oversees day-to-day operations of the county. 

It comes after Chavez unsuccessfully ran for the San Jose mayoral seat in November.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As a former San Jose councilmember, and head of the South Bay Labor Council, Chavez has championed progressive politics in Santa Clara County since the 1990s. 

Chavez has been a county supervisor since 2013, and is set to term out in 2024.

This article tagged under:

Cindy ChavezSan JoseSanta Clara County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us