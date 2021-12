A coyote was spotted around 1:30 p.m. at Ponderosa Park in Sunnyvale Thursday.

The city said coyote sightings have increased recently and when people see them, many call 911.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

However, officials urge people not to do that and remind residents that if they encounter a coyote, they should stand tall, wave their arms and make loud noises.