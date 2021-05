Crews late Tuesday are working to contain the spread of a brushfire along Guadalupe Creek near state Highway 87 and Skyport Drive, the San Jose Fire Department said.

The blaze has burned at least a half-acre and was reported about 8:35 p.m.

The fire is slowing traffic in the area, but no structures are threatened, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the department said.