Report: Delta flight out of San Jose makes emergency landing in Sacramento

A Delta flight out of San Jose bound for Salt Lake City was forced to make an emergency landing in Sacramento due to possible engine failure early Monday, airport officials told KCRA.

Delta Flight 2905 landed safely at Sacramento International Airport at about 7:40 a.m. Monday, about an hour and a half into the flight, according to airport officials.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento airport told KCRA that preliminary reports indicated some type of engine failure with the Delta flight.

The plane was an Airbus A220-100, which has 109 seats, according to Delta's website. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the flight.

The exact cause of the emergency landing was not released, and an investigation is ongoing.