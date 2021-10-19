Demonstrators Gather at Los Gatos Mayor's Home Calling for Her, Councilmembers Resignation

Demonstrators Tuesday gathered outside Los Gatos mayor’s house, calling for her and the councilmembers to resign and the mayor's husband to be arrested.

About a dozen of them, one with a megaphone, shouted outside Mayor Marico Sayoc’s house about not liking her pro-LGBTQ policies, among other things.

“She’s promoting all of these groups, none of which are family oriented,” said protestor Lynley Kerr Hogan. “All of these groups are anti-family, anti-family. Anti-procreation. That’s kind of scary when you think of where we’re going. We now have gender neutrality in our town - what’s that about? We now have rainbow crosswalks.”

A Los Gatos police officer stopped by to inform the group about the town’s noise ordinance. At the same time, the town council passed a new law, banning this kind of protest outside a single residence.

“However antisocial behavior, slander, bigotry and hatred are completely unacceptable,” said Sayoc.

Those who called in overwhelmingly supported the mayor’s statement saying, “I stand with the mayor who values civility. We can and must do better.”

A disruption at a town council meeting earlier this month is exactly what the mayor was speaking against, though published reports say it was the mayor's husband who had to be restrained while shouting outside a meeting earlier this month for something that was said against their son.

Other Bay Area mayors have had run-ins at home. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff had her house defaced several months ago. And in 2020, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's house was also vandalized.

Back in Los Gatos, the protesters left as quickly as they’d appeared, but are vowing to keep up their fight.