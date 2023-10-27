Mountain View

1 dead in fiery crash along Highway 85 in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

A driver died early Friday morning after a fiery crash on the Highway 85-101 connector in Mountain View, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo vehicle crash, first reported just before 2 a.m., occurred on the northbound connector, where the driver failed to make the curve and the vehicle careened off the connector, catching fire, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued at about 2:25 a.m. for northbound 85, with the lanes closed all the way back to the Fremont Street exit in Sunnyvale through the connector to northbound 101, the CHP said.

Lanes reopened and the Sig-alert was canceled at about 5:40 a.m.

