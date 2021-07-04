San Jose

Fire Destroys Mobile Home, Damages 2 Others in San Jose

The cause of the fire remains unknown

By Bay City News

One mobile home was destroyed and two others were heavily damaged in a fire Sunday in East San Jose, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported 11:50 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and fire officials said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The Red Cross was called to assist residents displaced by the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.

