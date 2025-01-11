Santa Clara County

Betty Duong becomes first Vietnamese American Supervisor in Santa Clara County

Duong will represent District 2 and is being sworn in on the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon.

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

History is being made in the South Bay as Betty Duong is sworn in as the first Vietnamese American and Asian American woman elected to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Duong will represent District 2 and is being sworn in on the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. Her family immigrated to the area after the county declared itself a refugee site in the 1970s.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Being born in the county hospital, growing up in county services, helping my family navigate those services as the family translator alongside my sisters," Duong said. "Being able now to serve at the county the past decade but to then be the first supervisor is an opportunity to continue the work that's already been done."

Duong became a familiar face in the county, including serving as a county spokesperson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She beat Madison Nguyen, a well-known Vietnamese American figure, in her race for supervisor. Community organizers said Duong's win had to have come with broad support.

"She did not just rely on the Vietnamese community, the votes of the Vietnamese, she had to rely on other communities," said Minh Steven Dovan, an attorney. "It's an overall complete victory."

Duong echoed Dovan's remarks.

Local

California 47 mins ago

Bay Area residents organize to help those impacted by LA County wildfires

wildfires 6 hours ago

‘Not human driven': Here's why erroneous evacuation alerts were sent in LA County

"Serving all my communities. Serving my Latino heritage and my Vietnamese heritage, my East side heritage, my downtown heritage, the Japantown heritage," she said. "This is really what District 2 produces. We had the first Latina supervisor, and now we have the first Vietnamese supervisor."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us