Gilroy

Gilroy Gardens hit by ransomware attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gilroy Gardens said it was hit by a ransomware virus back on Feb. 11.

It locked out all on-site servers and machines, including its ticketing system.

Customer names and credit card information are stored in that system. But, Gilroy Gardens said the FBI, and third party security experts, do not believe any data was breached or stolen as a result of this attack.

The theme park said it will contact customers if that changes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us