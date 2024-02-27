Gilroy Gardens hit by ransomware attack

Gilroy Gardens said it was hit by a ransomware virus back on Feb. 11.
It locked out all on-site servers and machines, including its ticketing system.
Customer names and credit card information are stored in that system. But, Gilroy Gardens said the FBI, and third party security experts, do not believe any data was breached or stolen as a result of this attack.
The theme park said it will contact customers if that changes.
