Google Pauses San Jose Campus Construction, Remains Committed to City

Google is pausing construction on its 80-acre planned campus in downtown San Jose, but the tech giant says it remains committed to the city for the long term.

Google said it's assessing how to move forward with the Downtown West Project, which is supposed to include a thriving campus, village and place for new housing.

"In the pandemic, internet-based companies grew rapidly, and now virtually all of them are slowing down and even re-trenching a little bit," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "They over expanded in some cases. You're just seeing that slow down a little bit."

Workers at nearby Recycle Bookstore have been waiting for Google to arrive. Now, they, like much of downtown San Jose, aren't sure what's next or what it could mean for business.

"Yeah, that's problematic," Recycle Bookstore worker Fern Alberts said. "Maybe they can put up some affordable housing in the meantime or something, otherwise it's just going to be encampments and craziness going on."

