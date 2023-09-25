San Jose

Highway 87 in San Jose reopens after weekend closure

By Stephen Ellison

Northbound Highway 87 in San Jose reopened early Monday morning after a weekend closure for repaving work, Caltrans said.

The highway lanes reopened at 4 a.m. Monday, about an hour earlier than scheduled, the agency said.

The northbound closure started Friday and was the first of two weekend closures to improve quality and safety along Highway 87. The second closure, scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 20, will shut down the southbound lanes for repaving work.

That closure will start Friday, Oct. 20 after 9 p.m. and conclude no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Caltrans said.

For more about the closure, visit sr87pave.com or call the project hot line at 510-286-0319.

