Man killed in hit-and-run in East San Jose

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in a hit and run in San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Capitol and Alum Rock avenues, police said.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is impacted as the southbound lanes of Capitol Avenue were closed from Alum Rock Avenue to Florence Avenue, police said.

No vehicle or suspect description was immediately available.