Human remains found near Castle Rock Park are that of missing Saratoga teen, coroner says

By NBC Bay Area staff

Human remains found on Aug. 12 near Castle Rock State Park are that of missing teen Katherine Schneider, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving her Saratoga home in a white 2019 Honda Accord on July 5.

Her car was found on Aug. 7 on Skyline Boulevard, but there were no signs of her.

Later that week, during a search for the teen, crews found human remains near her car.

The coroner’s office hadn’t revealed the identity of the person found, but in an Instagram post, Nola Schneider, Katherine’s mother, says the sheriff's office told the family the remains are the teenager's.

