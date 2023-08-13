Santa Clara County

Human remains found during search for missing teen

The identity of the person found has not been confirmed by the coroner

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Human remains were found Saturday near Castle Rock Park during a search for a missing Saratoga teenager. 

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office officials said the county medical examiner is investigating to determine the identity of the person located. 

But in a post on Instagram, Nola Schneider, the mother of Katherine Schneider says the sheriff's office told the family the remains are the teenager's.

Katherine, 17, went missing from her Saratoga home on July 5. She was last seen leaving her residence on a white 2019 Honda Accord. 

Sheriff's deputies found the unoccupied car Aug. 7 on Skyline Boulevard, near Castle Rock State Park. 

Sheriff's officials said Sunday the case is still an active investigation. Katherine is a female juvenile, with straight blonde mid-back-length hair, and blue eyes. She's approximately 5'5 and weighs approximately 115 pounds.  

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500. Tips can also be left at the department's anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431, or by email at PIO@shf.sccgov.org.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
