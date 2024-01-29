Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled to visit San Jose

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will visit San Jose to continue her nationwide Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour.

It's the second stop on the tour, and Harris is expected to highlight how states like California have worked to protect reproductive rights since the overturning Roe v. Wade.

Harris is arriving at San Jose Mineta International Airport from Los Angeles. Her discussion on reproductive rights will take place at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations and other activist groups have organized a protest outside the plaza urging the vice president and President Joe Biden to pressure Israel to call an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Harris also is schedualed to speak in Los Gatos at a fundraiser for the president's re-election campaign before heading back to Washington, D.C., later Monday afternoon.