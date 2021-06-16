List: Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

Several cooling centers will be open this week in Santa Clara County as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.
The advisory will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday and will run through 1 p.m. Friday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and 100s.
The cooling centers will provide air-conditioned refuge for those vulnerable to the heat.
County officials say more centers would be added if necessary.
Below is an updated list:
- City of Cupertino
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
- City of Gilroy
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
- City of Los Altos
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
- City of Milpitas
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
- City of Morgan Hill
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
- City of San Jose
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Joyce Ellington Library
491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112
- City of Santa Clara
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
- City of Saratoga
Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070