List: Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

Several cooling centers will be open this week in Santa Clara County as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning.

The advisory will be in effect beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday and will run through 1 p.m. Friday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and 100s.

The cooling centers will provide air-conditioned refuge for those vulnerable to the heat.

County officials say more centers would be added if necessary.

Below is an updated list:

City of Cupertino

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

City of Gilroy

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020

City of Los Altos

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022

City of Milpitas

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035

City of Morgan Hill

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

City of San Jose

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124



Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Joyce Ellington Library

491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112

City of Santa Clara

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Senior Center

1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

City of Saratoga

Wednesday – Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.