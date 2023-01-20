Lunar New Year Celebrations Begin in San Jose

The Lunar New Year is almost upon us, but for many, the celebrations have already begun.

In History Park in San Jose Friday, the Vietnamese-American community celebrated the Year of the Rabbit -- or in some Asian communities, the Year of the Cat.

The Lunar New Year is actually celebrated in slightly different ways in various Asian American communities because of their different zodiac signs.

At the park is the Chinese American Historical Museum, Trustee Gerrye Wong explains it’s made up of artifacts and recreations from the Chinatowns of San Jose in the 1800.

“In this museum, we have the largest existing altar that was used in the 1800s,” said Wong. “People can visit us to celebrate Chinese New Year if they want to come.”

But celebrations are also often quiet and personal.

At the famous Chef Lawrence Chu’s restaurant in Los Altos, Gerrye met with friends to exchange new year gifts: red envelopes containing money, and the new Anna May Wong commemorative coin.

It reminded Madelene Wong of childhood celebrations.

“I would want to stay home from school in order to receive red envelopes when the visitors, relatives, come to visit,” said the Portola Valley resident. “I would feel them to see if it was 25 cents or whatever.”

Chef Chu himself was out to join the small celebration. He is an icon in the community, plus his son Jon was the director of the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.

The chef points out favorite foods change each year, each with its own story of creation, tradition and creation. And there’s lots of time to celebrate -- not just one day.

“Actually .. usually celebrate at the first spring moon to the full moon, 15 days,” said Chu.

Thanks to a bill pushed by South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low, the Lunar New Year is now a state holiday. So state employees now get an extra day off to celebrate.