San Jose

Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in San Jose is arrested

By Bay City News

File image of a San Jose Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

A 53-year-old Livermore man was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor in San Jose on New Year's Eve, police said Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail Task Force began investigating after the department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Dec. 31, 2024, when a man allegedly assaulted a minor he had met through an online chat application.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The man was identified as Alfonso Ramirez, a resident of Livermore.

Livermore police served a warrant at his residence on Jan. 23. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1381.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseLivermore
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us