Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in San Jose is arrested

A 53-year-old Livermore man was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor in San Jose on New Year's Eve, police said Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail Task Force began investigating after the department received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Dec. 31, 2024, when a man allegedly assaulted a minor he had met through an online chat application.

The man was identified as Alfonso Ramirez, a resident of Livermore.

Livermore police served a warrant at his residence on Jan. 23. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1381.